Environment Department Looking Into Fuel Spill In Cimarron River After Crash

New Mexico's Environmental Department is assessing the impact of a fuel spill into the Cimarron River outside the community of Eagle Nest.

State police say the driver of a tanker truck carrying diesel fuel and gasoline allowed the truck to slide off the north side of U.S. 64 and it plunged into the river. The crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of the community in northeastern New Mexico's Colfax County.

State police reported no injuries to the driver.

An estimated 500 to 1,100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the river. The big-rig was hauled from the river and the driver cited for careless driving.

State police say a hazmat team worked on the cleanup and state and local officials notified people in the area affected by the spill.

