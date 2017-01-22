Equipping Las Cruces For Water Production

The final piece of the puzzle is being put in place right now by Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) to bring three newly drilled wells into full water production by February 1st. For the community, that ensures that high quality drinking water will be available for decades to come.

Adrienne L. Widmer, P.E., LCU Water administrator, says, “After drilling last year, the wells were secured until the well buildings could be updated and rehabilitated, along with internal piping, mechanical and electrical components, and installation of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. That’s now being completed and we can move forward providing water to our community.”

Earlier this month, a crane carefully situated the brand new 7,000 lb. pump onto the new concrete pedestal above the wellhead at City Well 29. “These big wells have big pumps (250 horsepower) that produce more than 1,000 gallons of water per minute,” explained Fernando Ortiz, senior engineering technician, RES/TS Section, “Starting in February, the water from the three new wells will be blended into the system that provides water for more than 100,000 residents and businesses in Las Cruces. These wells will produce water for our customers for at least the next 30 years.”

Each well has the capacity to pump the following gallons per minute (gpm) of water: Well 29 (near Fire Station #3) 1,600 gpm; Well 31 (near Mayfield High School) 3,000 gpm; and Well 32 (near Munson Senior Center) 1,100 gpm.

All three City water wells were “redrilled” during in 2016 with $2.43 million in funding made available by Governor Susana Martinez and the New Mexico State Legislature. After decades of good service, the original wells’ production lowered to where using them was no longer cost effective. Redrilling them was planned as soon as funding was available.

Funding for the rehabilitation of the buildings associated with the wells was acquired through the sale of the most recent (2016) Utility bonds.

