Estimated 20,000 March Against Trump In Austin

Thousands of demonstrators marched in Austin in opposition to newly sworn President Donald Trump as his inauguration prompted scattered protest rallies across Texas.

An estimated 20,000 protesters filled the Congress Avenue in downtown Austin on Friday. Students quit their classes to fill the mall at the University of Texas at Austin. Protesters drew cheers form construction workers building downtown high-rises, while others battered a piñata in Trump's likeness. The demonstrations were peaceful and no arrests were reported, and organizers expected another large turnout for Saturday demonstrations in Austin.

Several protest demonstrations were seen in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including a march of about 100 protesters in downtown Dallas. At least three people were detained at a demonstration in the city's Oak Cliff district for not having a city permit.

