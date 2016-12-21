Events On Tap For Downtown Las Cruces

Main St. Downtown:

· Farmers and Crafts Market

o Wednesday, December 28, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

o Saturday, December 31, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

o Wednesday, January 4, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

o Saturday, January 7, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

· Plaza De Las Cruces– Chile Drop

o Saturday, December 31, 8 p.m. – Midnight

Las Cruces Museum System: Free Admission!

Railroad Museum

o No events during this two-week period

· Branigan Cultural Center

o Saturday, December 31 at 10 a.m.: Culture Club – Jewelry Making Activity

o Saturday, December 31 at 10:30 a.m.: Vamos a Explorar

o Friday, January 6 at 5 p.m.: First Friday Ramble

o Thru January 21: “An Enduring Tradition: 20th Century Navajo Weaving”. Showcasing items on loan from the University Museum of NMSU.

o Thru January 21: “Howard Clinton Tibbitts: Historic Advertising Photography of the Southwest”. Showcasing photos taken by H.C. Tibbitts.

o Thru January 21: “In Service to Country: Military Equipment 1860-Present” by Kevin Dasing

· Museum of Art

o Saturday, December 31 at 10 a.m.: Artrageous–Confetti Poppers

o Thru January 21: “Transforming Space – Transforming Fiber.” An exhibit featuring art from nine nationally-recognized fiber artists.

· Museum of Nature & Science

o Thursday, December 29 at 9 a.m.: Nature Kids - Butterflies

o Saturday, December 31 at 10:30 a.m.: Animal Encounters - Amphibians

o Thursday, January 5 at 9 a.m.: Grandma Mona’s – Roar: A Noisy Counting Book by Pamela Duncan Edwards

o Saturday, January 7 at 10:30 a.m.: Animal Encounters - Amphibians

o Saturday, January 7 at 10:00 a.m.: Houseplant Appreciation Day

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library library.las-cruces.org; 575-528-4005; 575-528-4010

o The Library will be closed Sunday and Monday, January 1 & 2 for the New Year’s Holiday

o Toddler Time -Wednesdays & Thursdays at 10 a.m.; story time for ages 1-3

o Read to me-Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.; story time for ages 3-7

o Mother Goose Time - Wednesdays at 11 a.m.; activities for infants & their adults

o Teen Game Night - Tuesdays & Thursdays at 4 p.m.; games for teens

o Library Lab (Not in December)-Friday January 6 at 3:30 p.m.; Activities and Stories for ages 6-10; Caregivers welcome.

o Rhythm Roundup (Not in December)-Friday January 6 at 10:30 a.m.; Music and Motion for ages 2-5.

Live Theater:

· Black Box Theatre http://www.no-strings.org

o Don’t miss out – local restaurants provide discounts to patrons who present a ticket stub from any NSTC, LCCT or ASTC production.

o Prices have changed for the 2016-2017 season, call 523-1223 for information.

o Out of Sterno; January 27 – February 12.

o TJ George in concert; Sunday, January 29, 2:30 p.m.

· Las Cruces Community Theatre – lcctnm.org

o January 20 – February 5, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

· Rio Grande Theatre – riograndetheatre.com

o The Complete Beethoven Trio; The El Paso Pro-Musica Chamber Music Festival. January 7 at 7:30 p.m.