Events On Tap For Downtown Las Cruces

Main St. Downtown:

· Farmers and Crafts Market

o Wednesday, January 25, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

o Saturday, January 28, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

o Wednesday, February 1, 8:30 am – 1 p.m.

o Saturday, February 4, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

· Plaza De Las Cruces

o No events scheduled for this two-week period

Las Cruces Museum System: Free Admission at Branigan Cultural Center, the Las Cruces Museum of Art, the Las Cruces Museum of Nature & Science and the Las Cruces Railroad Museum!

Railroad Museum

o Toddler Story Time - Saturday, February 4, 11 am to 11:30 am

o Mrs. Prickett's Story Time - Thursday, February 9, 11 am to 11:30 am

o Coloring Club for Adults - Friday, February 10, 10 am to noon

o Family Game Day - Saturday, February 11, 10 am to noon

o Rail Readers Book Club - Wednesday, February 15, 11 am to noon

· Branigan Cultural Center

o Culture Club – Water Color Spray Paint Activity, Saturday, January 28 at 10 am

o First Friday Ramble - Friday, February 3 at 5 pm

o Culture Club – Japanese Silk Painting, Saturday, February 4 at 10 am

o On Display: Issei and Beyond: The Nakayama Family’s Journey in the Mesilla Valley

o On Display: Hillsboro Faces: A Collection of Portraits

o On Display: Jack London Photographer – Adventures in the Pacific

· Museum of Art

o Artrageous – Chines New Year - Saturday, January 28 at 10 am

o On Display: Retooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

· Museum of Nature & Science

o Dino Days – Tuesday – Saturday, January 24-28 at 9 am

o Nature Kids – Butterflies – Thursday, January 26 at 9 am

o Animal Encounters – Mammals – Saturday, January 28 at 10:30 am

o Grandma Mona’s – The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm by LeVar Burton and Susan Schaefer Bernardo – Thursday, February 2 at 9 am

o Animal Encounters – Invertebrates – Saturday, February 4 at 10:30 am

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library library.las-cruces.org; 575-528-4005; 575-528-4010

o Toddler Time* - Wednesdays & Thursdays at 10 am; story time for ages 3-7

o Read to me* - Tuesdays at 10:30 am; story time for ages 1-3

o Mother Goose Time* - Wednesdays at 11am; activities for infants & their adults

o Teen Game Night - Tuesdays & Thursdays at 4 pm; games for teens

o Intro to Computers: —Tuesday the 24th 2 pm; Intro to the Internet

o Intro to Computers: —Tuesday the 31st 2 pm; File Management

o Fourth Wednesday Happening—Wednesday the 25th 2 pm; Vintage Hat Styles!

o Rhythm Roundup*—Fridays 10:30 am; Music/Motion for ages 2-5

o Library Lab**—Activities/Stories for ages 6-10

* Children must be accompanied by their well-behaved adult caregiver

** Caregivers welcome

Live Theater:

· Black Box Theatre http://www.no-strings.org

o Don’t miss out – local restaurants provide discounts to patrons who present a ticket stub from any NSTC, LCCT or ASTC production.

o Prices have changed for the 2016-2017 season, call 523-1223 for information

o Out of Sterno; January 27 – February 12

o TJ George in concert; Sunday, January 29th, 7 pm

· Las Cruces Community Theatre – lcctnm.org

o January 20th – February 5th-Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

· Rio Grande Theatre – riograndetheatre.com

o January 29, 2:00 – 4:30 pm: “One for the Girls.” A fundraiser to support programs and scholarships for local women featuring Remember then, Michele’s Dance Academy & Showstoppers

o February 3, 7:00pm – 8 pm: Moon Mouse – A space Odyssey; Live theater by Kid’s Entertainment