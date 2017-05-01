Events On Tap For Downtown Las Cruces

Main St. Downtown:

· Farmers and Crafts Market

o Wednesday, May 3, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

o Saturday, May 6, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

o Wednesday, May 10, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

o Saturday, May 13, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

· Plaza De Las Cruces

o The Big Event Press Conference – Tuesday, May 2, noon - 1 p.m.

o Blazin BrewFest – Saturday May 6, 5 - 9 p.m.

o Love Live Local…Las Cruces – Friday, May 12, 6 - 10 p.m.

o Glitz & Glamour Community Event – Saturday May 13, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Las Cruces Museum System: Free Admission!

Railroad Museum

o Toddler Story Time – Saturday, May 6, from 11 - 11:30am

o Mrs. Prickett’s Story Time – Thursday, May 11, from11 - 11:30 a.m.

o Coloring Club for Adults – Friday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to noon

o Family Game Day – Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon

o National Model Railroad Meeting – Saturday, May 13, from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

· Branigan Cultural Center

o Lecture – “Wolves & Wild Lands in the 21st Century” – Thursday, May 4, 1 p.m.

o PictoGraff – PictoGraff – Friday, May 5, 5 p.m. andSaturday, May 6, 9 a.m.

o Culture Club: Stencil Art – Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.

o History Notes Lectures – Thursday, May 11, 1 p.m.

o Culture Club: Photography – Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.

· Museum of Art

o The New Romantic: Artis’ Talk – Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m.

o Artrageous – Animals – Saturday, May 6 & 13, 10 a.m.

o Art Tales – Tuesday, May 9, 10 a.m.

o Reading Art Book Club: Eye of the Beholder –Wednesday May 10, 2:30 p.m.

· Museum of Nature & Science

o Pre-K Thursdays: Grandma Mona’s Science Story Time – Thursday, May 4, 9 a.m.

o Night Creatures – Friday May 5, 4:30 p.m.

o How does my car engine work? – Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.

o Animal Encounters: Amphibians – Saturday, May 6, 10:30 a.m.

o Today in Space – Saturday, May 6, noon

o Pre-K Thursdays: Planeteers – Thursday, May 11, 9 a.m.

o Animal Encounters: Reptiles – Saturday, May 13, 10:30 a.m.

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library library.las-cruces.org; 575-528-4005; 575-528-4010

o Read to Me*—Tuesdays 10:30 a.m.; story time for ages 3—7

o Special Library Hours (8 a.m. — 7 p.m.) Tuesday the 2nd to accommodate Doña Ana Soil and Water Conservation District election.

o Read to Me*—Tuesdays 10:30 a.m.; story time for ages 3—7

o Intro to Computers:—Tuesday the 2nd 2 p.m.; Computer Basics

o Intro to Computers:—Tuesday the 9th 2 p.m.; Windows 10

o Teen Game Night—Tuesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m.; games for teens

o Toddler Time*—Wednesdays & Thursdays 10 a.m.; story time for ages 1—3.

o Mother Goose Time*—Wednesdays 11 a.m.; activities for infants and their adults

o Doña Ana County Genealogical Society Wednesday, May 10, 2 p.m.

o Fourth Wednesday Happening—Wednesday, May 26 2 p.m.; Living Better in a Green Home

o Rhythm Roundup*—Fridays 10:30 am; Music/Motion for ages 2-5

o Library Lab**—Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Activities/Stories for ages 6-10

o Play SCRABBLE! Promote Literacy!—Sunday, May 7, 1:30 p.m. $3 suggested donation goes to Literacy Volunteers of Doña Ana County to buy classroom supplies for their students.

*Children must be accompanied by their well-behaved adult caregiver

**Caregivers welcome

Live Theater:

· Black Box Theatre http://www.no-strings.org

o Seagulls in a Cherry Tree – May 12 - May 18. Prices have changed for the 2016-2017 season, call 523-1223 for information

· Las Cruces Community Theatre – lcctnm.org

o You Can’t Take it With You, May 5 - 21

· Rio Grande Theatre – riograndetheatre.com

o Studio A440 Music Recital, Saturday, May 6, 1:30 p.m.

o Every 2nd Wednesday – Wednesday, May10, 6:30 p.m.

o The Santa Fe Opera Spring Tour Show – Friday, May 12, 7 p.m.

o Spring Dance Recital – Saturday, May 13, 4 p.m.

o The Mesilla Valley Chorale Spring Concert – Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m.

