KRWG

Events On Tap For Downtown Las Cruces

By city of las cruces 1 hour ago


  Main St. Downtown:

·         Farmers and Crafts Market

o   Wednesday, May 3, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

o   Saturday, May 6, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

o   Wednesday, May 10, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

o   Saturday, May 13, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

·         Plaza De Las Cruces

o   The Big Event Press Conference – Tuesday, May 2, noon - 1 p.m.

o   Blazin BrewFest – Saturday May 6, 5 - 9 p.m.

o   Love Live Local…Las Cruces – Friday, May 12, 6 - 10 p.m.

o   Glitz & Glamour Community Event – Saturday May 13, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Las Cruces Museum System: Free Admission!

  • Railroad Museum

o   Toddler Story Time – Saturday, May 6, from 11 - 11:30am

o   Mrs. Prickett’s Story Time – Thursday, May 11, from11 - 11:30 a.m.

o   Coloring Club for Adults – Friday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to noon

o   Family Game Day – Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon

o   National Model Railroad Meeting – Saturday, May 13, from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

·         Branigan Cultural Center

o   Lecture – “Wolves & Wild Lands in the 21st Century” – Thursday, May 4, 1 p.m.

o   PictoGraff – PictoGraff – Friday, May 5, 5 p.m. andSaturday, May 6, 9 a.m.

o   Culture Club: Stencil Art – Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.

o   History Notes Lectures – Thursday, May 11, 1 p.m.

o   Culture Club: Photography – Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.

·         Museum of Art

o   The New Romantic: Artis’ Talk – Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m.

o   Artrageous – Animals – Saturday, May 6 & 13, 10 a.m.

o   Art Tales – Tuesday, May 9, 10 a.m.

o   Reading Art Book Club: Eye of the Beholder –Wednesday May 10, 2:30 p.m.

·         Museum of Nature & Science

o   Pre-K Thursdays: Grandma Mona’s Science Story Time – Thursday, May 4, 9 a.m.

o   Night Creatures – Friday May 5, 4:30 p.m.

o   How does my car engine work? – Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.

o   Animal Encounters: Amphibians – Saturday, May 6, 10:30 a.m.

o   Today in Space – Saturday, May 6, noon

o   Pre-K Thursdays: Planeteers – Thursday, May 11, 9 a.m.

o   Animal Encounters: Reptiles – Saturday, May 13, 10:30 a.m.

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library library.las-cruces.org575-528-4005575-528-4010

o   Read to Me*—Tuesdays 10:30 a.m.; story time for ages 3—7

o   Special Library Hours (8 a.m. — 7 p.m.) Tuesday the 2nd to accommodate Doña Ana Soil and Water   Conservation District election.

o   Read to Me*—Tuesdays 10:30 a.m.; story time for ages 3—7

o   Intro to Computers:—Tuesday the 2nd 2 p.m.; Computer Basics

o   Intro to Computers:—Tuesday the 9th 2 p.m.; Windows 10

o   Teen Game Night—Tuesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m.; games for teens

o   Toddler Time*—Wednesdays & Thursdays 10 a.m.; story time for ages 1—3. 

o   Mother Goose Time*—Wednesdays 11 a.m.; activities for infants and their adults

o   Doña Ana County Genealogical Society Wednesday, May 10, 2 p.m.

o   Fourth Wednesday Happening—Wednesday, May 26 2 p.m.; Living Better in a Green Home                      

o   Rhythm Roundup*—Fridays 10:30 am; Music/Motion for ages 2-5

o   Library Lab**—Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Activities/Stories for ages 6-10

o   Play SCRABBLE! Promote Literacy!—Sunday, May 7, 1:30 p.m. $3 suggested donation goes to Literacy Volunteers of Doña Ana County to buy classroom supplies for their students.
*Children must be accompanied by their well-behaved adult caregiver
**Caregivers welcome

Live Theater:

·         Black Box Theatre http://www.no-strings.org

o   Seagulls in a Cherry Tree – May 12 - May 18. Prices have changed for the 2016-2017 season, call 523-1223 for information

·         Las Cruces Community Theatre – lcctnm.org

o   You Can’t Take it With You, May 5 - 21

·         Rio Grande Theatre – riograndetheatre.com

o   Studio A440 Music Recital, Saturday, May 6, 1:30 p.m.

o   Every 2nd Wednesday – Wednesday, May10, 6:30 p.m.

o   The Santa Fe Opera Spring Tour Show – Friday, May 12, 7 p.m.

o   Spring Dance Recital – Saturday, May 13, 4 p.m.

o   The Mesilla Valley Chorale Spring Concert – Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m.

 

