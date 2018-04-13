Events On Tap In Downtown Las Cruces

Main Street Downtown:

Farmers and Crafts Market 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 18. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

Plaza de Las Cruces

o 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21: Earth Day Festival.

o 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 21: Oñate High School Prom.

o 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28: Purple Madness. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

La Placita 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21: Cruces Kids Can Spring Bazaar.



Las Cruces Museum System: Free admission.

Railroad Museum. Information: 575/541-2154 or 575/647-4480. 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21: Saturday Story Time. 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 27: Coloring Club for Adults.

Branigan Cultural Center. Information: 575/541-2154.

March 23 to May 9: Vision Revision: New Mexico Poets on the Page – Dennis Daily and Connie Voisine.

April 3 to June 9: Life Along the Rio Grande.

April 6 to June 2: Storyland: A Trip through Childhood Favorites from Minnesota Children’s Museum.

10 a.m. to noon every Thursday, from April 6 to June 2: Storyland Scavenger Hunt.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28: Culture Club – Pictograph rock painting.

April 20 to April 28: All City High School Senior Show.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21: Artrageous – Rodney “Rodrigo” McCoubrey.

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25: Open Sketch.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28: Artrageous – Jane Perkins.

9 a.m. Thursday, April 19: Pre-K Thursdays – Dinosaur Train/Horned Dinosaurs.

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19: Teen Science Café.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21: Animal Encounters.

9 a.m. Thursday, April 26: Pre-K Thursdays – Nature Kids/Flowers.

5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26: Science Café.

Museum of Art. Information: 575/541-2137.

Museum of Nature & Science. Information: 575/532-3371 or 575/522-3120.

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library. Information: library.las-cruces.org, or 575/528-4005 or 575/528-4010.

· 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays: Read to Me*. Story time for ages 3 to 7.

· 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 17: Introduction to Computer Class – Internet for Beginners.

· 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 24: Introduction to Computer Class – Microsoft Word Basics.

· 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays: Teen Game Night – Games for teens.

· 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17: Branigan Book Club – Levant Fever, by Wajdy Mustafa.

10 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays: Toddler Time*. Story time for ages 1 to 3.

11 a.m. Wednesdays: Mother Goose Time*. Activities for infants.

10 a.m. Wednesday, April 18: Munson Book Club – Long Way Down, by Jason Reynolds.

1 p.m. Wednesday, April 18: Author Marie Benedict, at the Sage Café Library, 6212 Reynolds Drive.

2 p.m. Wednesday, April 25: 4th Wednesday Happening – Why Everyone Needs a Will.

3 p.m. Wednesday, April 25: Teen Makers.

12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25: Sage Book Club – Marie Benedict’s books.

10:30 a.m. Fridays: Rhythm Roundup*. Music and motion for ages 2 to 5.

3:30 p.m. Fridays: Library Lab**. Activities and stories for ages 6 to 10.

1 p.m. Saturday, April 21: Sound Sessions – Guitar instruction for teens.

*Children must be accompanied by their well-behaved adult caregiver.

** Caregivers welcome.

Live Theater:

· Black Box Theatre. Information: http://www.no-strings.org or 575/523-1223.

o 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19; 8 p.m. Friday, April 20; 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21; and 2:30 p.m.Sunday, April 22: Waitless, by Cailin Harrison, Directed by Ceil Herman. Waitless is a unique new play exploring the challenges of uprooting. Waitless is a play about expats, written by an expat. This “backwards love story” starts with a happy ending: blissful newlyweds Shelly and Trent find love, top-notch careers, and excitement in New York City. But with a transfer to London for Trent they must swap this for a new life in London. Shelly gives up her dream job to follow her heart, only to find expat life is not all it's cracked up to be.