Events On Tap In Downtown Las Cruces

Main Street Downtown:
- Farmers and Crafts Market
- 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.
- 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21.
- 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 25.
- 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28.
- Plaza de Las Cruces
o 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21: Earth Day Festival.
o 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 21: Oñate High School Prom.
o 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28: Purple Madness. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- La Placita
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21: Cruces Kids Can Spring Bazaar.
Las Cruces Museum System: Free admission.
- Railroad Museum. Information: 575/541-2154 or 575/647-4480.
- 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21: Saturday Story Time.
- 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 27: Coloring Club for Adults.
- Branigan Cultural Center. Information: 575/541-2154.
- March 23 to May 9: Vision Revision: New Mexico Poets on the Page – Dennis Daily and Connie Voisine.
- April 3 to June 9: Life Along the Rio Grande.
- April 6 to June 2: Storyland: A Trip through Childhood Favorites from Minnesota Children’s Museum.
- 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday, from April 6 to June 2: Storyland Scavenger Hunt.
- 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28: Culture Club – Pictograph rock painting.
- April 20 to April 28: All City High School Senior Show.
- 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21: Artrageous – Rodney “Rodrigo” McCoubrey.
- 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25: Open Sketch.
- 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28: Artrageous – Jane Perkins.
- 9 a.m. Thursday, April 19: Pre-K Thursdays – Dinosaur Train/Horned Dinosaurs.
- 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19: Teen Science Café.
- 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21: Animal Encounters.
- 9 a.m. Thursday, April 26: Pre-K Thursdays – Nature Kids/Flowers.
- 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26: Science Café.
- Museum of Art. Information: 575/541-2137.
- Museum of Nature & Science. Information: 575/532-3371 or 575/522-3120.
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library. Information: library.las-cruces.org, or 575/528-4005 or 575/528-4010.
· 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays: Read to Me*. Story time for ages 3 to 7.
· 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 17: Introduction to Computer Class – Internet for Beginners.
· 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 24: Introduction to Computer Class – Microsoft Word Basics.
· 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays: Teen Game Night – Games for teens.
· 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17: Branigan Book Club – Levant Fever, by Wajdy Mustafa.
- 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays: Toddler Time*. Story time for ages 1 to 3.
- 11 a.m. Wednesdays: Mother Goose Time*. Activities for infants.
- 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 18: Munson Book Club – Long Way Down, by Jason Reynolds.
- 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 18: Author Marie Benedict, at the Sage Café Library, 6212 Reynolds Drive.
- 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 25: 4th Wednesday Happening – Why Everyone Needs a Will.
- 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 25: Teen Makers.
- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25: Sage Book Club – Marie Benedict’s books.
- 10:30 a.m. Fridays: Rhythm Roundup*. Music and motion for ages 2 to 5.
- 3:30 p.m. Fridays: Library Lab**. Activities and stories for ages 6 to 10.
- 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21: Sound Sessions – Guitar instruction for teens.
*Children must be accompanied by their well-behaved adult caregiver.
** Caregivers welcome.
Live Theater:
· Black Box Theatre. Information: http://www.no-strings.org or 575/523-1223.
o 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19; 8 p.m. Friday, April 20; 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21; and 2:30 p.m.Sunday, April 22: Waitless, by Cailin Harrison, Directed by Ceil Herman. Waitless is a unique new play exploring the challenges of uprooting. Waitless is a play about expats, written by an expat. This “backwards love story” starts with a happy ending: blissful newlyweds Shelly and Trent find love, top-notch careers, and excitement in New York City. But with a transfer to London for Trent they must swap this for a new life in London. Shelly gives up her dream job to follow her heart, only to find expat life is not all it's cracked up to be.
- Las Cruces Community Theatre. Information: lcctnm.org.
- No scheduled performances.
- Rio Grande Theatre. Information: riograndetheatre.com.
- 7 p.m. Friday, April 20: Peter Pan. Presented by A Children’s Theatre of the Mesilla Valley and Project in Motion. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission: $7 in advance and at the door, $8 online. Tickets available only from ACT: achildrenstheatre.wixsite.com/achildrenstheatre, or by calling 575/644-9561. Concessions will be available.
- 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Peter Pan. Presented by A Children’s Theatre of the Mesilla Valley and Project in Motion. Doors open at noon. Admission: $7 in advance and at the door, $8 online. Tickets available only from ACT: achildrenstheatre.wixsite.com/achildrenstheatre, or by calling 575/644-9561. Concessions will be available.
- 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22: Mesilla Valley Rotary Youth Talent Show. Mesilla Valley’s Got Talent is Mesilla Valley Rotary Club’s 17th youth talent show competition. Children from all over the county are invited to participate. Acts often include singing, dancing, improvisational acting, and music. Our talented contestants will benefit from coaching by local celebrities. Doors open at 2 p.m. Admission: $5 at the door. Concessions will be available.
- 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 24: Why Quilts Matter, Episodes 3 & 4. Why Quilts Matter: History, Art & Politics is an exciting and thought-provoking nine-part documentary series that will change the way you think about quilts. Uncover the unsuspected size and depth of quilt culture. Delve into the inner workings of the art world, explore behind the scenes in the quilt marketplace, and journey into the complicated, kaleidoscopic world of quilts. Explore two centuries of history, watch as women gain power from their handiwork, and consider the nature of art itself. Presented in conjunction with “Life Along the Rio Grande,” an exhibit on display April 3 through June 9 at the Branigan Cultural Center. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Admission: Free. Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available.
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25: Changing the World, One Wall at a Time. This documentary film features interviews with popular artists, such as Rone from Australia, Astro from France, Marthalicia Matarrita from New York, and Elle from Los Angeles, as well as activists with experience of the Civil Rights movement, the anti-Apartheid struggle in South Africa, and human rights work on behalf of Iranians of all backgrounds. Iranian Baha’is with personal experience of being denied their right to higher education also share their stories. This event is presented by the City of Las Cruces Museums. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission: Free. Concessions, including beer, wine, and spirits, will be available.
- 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26: Benjy Rivas; Thursday Night Music, presented by Friends of Visit Las Cruces. Benjy Rivas is a Las Cruces singer and songwriter and multi-instrumentalist in the Americana genre, creating and performing songs in both English and Spanish. Rivas has been performing professionally since the late 1970s. After moving back to southern New Mexico in the early 1990s, Rivas played solo and with various groups including Tierra Chicana, Roadhouse, Benjy Rivas & the BBR Band, Los Agaveros Del Norte, Loaded Guns, Dos Amigos, and The Note Knockers, and was the host and DJ for KRWG's The Back Porch for seven years. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission: $5, cash only, at the door. Concessions, including beer, wine, and spirits, will be available.
- 7 p.m. Friday, April 27: Purple Rain. A victim of his own anger, the Kid is a Minneapolis musician on the rise with his band, the Revolution, escaping a tumultuous home life through music. While trying to avoid making the same mistakes as his truculent father, the Kid navigates the club scene and a rocky relationship with a captivating singer, Apollonia. But another musician, Morris, looks to steal the Kid's spotlight – and his girl.Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission: $8, or purchase a ticket to Purple Rain and the Purple Madness Prince Tribute, on April 28 at Plaza de Las Cruces, for $20 for both events. Concessions, including beer, wine and spirits, will be available.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 28: International Dance Day. The International Day of Dance, instituted in 1982 by the International Dance Council, is meant to educate people on the importance of dancing and highlight its cultural significance. This popular event returns to Las Cruces in 2018, celebrating with an extensive lineup of varied dance groups from within our community. Enjoy performances from tap to flamenco, ballet folklórico to belly dancing, to Native American drumming and dancing. We’ll explore the world through movement. Presented by the City of Las Cruces Museums. Doors open at 4 p.m. Admission: Free. Concessions, including beer, wine, and spirits, will be available.