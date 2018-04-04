Evicted Tenant Accused In Arson Investigation Outside Las Cruces

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 35-year-old Vado man who is accused of setting fire to two mobile homes that reportedly used to belong to his grandparents.

Doña Ana County Fire and Emergency Services were called to the 100 block of McCrimmon in Vado on Monday just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, two mobile homes were on fire. Damages are estimated at $55,000.

Witnesses told deputies and arson investigators they saw David Meza on the property just before the fires broke out. According to statements, Meza reportedly had an ongoing feud with his family over who would take ownership of the properties since his grandparents passed away. He reportedly grew up in one of the houses and lived there at one point, but was reportedly evicted after he failed to pay utility bills.

Meza was still in the area when deputies arrived, but he ignored commands to stop so that they could talk to him.

After a short foot pursuit, sheriff’s deputies apprehended Meza in the 100 block of Fuentes. During questioning, detectives said he smelled of smoke and admitted he had been drinking earlier in the day.

Investigators also found a series of videos and text messages to family members on his phone that made several references to the fires.

The owner of the mobile homes told detectives that he and his brother are in the process of trying to sell the properties.

Meza was arrested and charged with two counts of arson and one count of resisting or obstructing. He’s being held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Information from Doña Ana County