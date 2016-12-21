Ex-soldier to be retried in death of West Texas constable

The El Paso District Attorney's Office says it will retry a former soldier accused in the death of an off-duty constable working security at a Halloween haunted house after a mistrial was declared.

A jury was deadlocked in the trial of 21-year-old Devon Huerta-Person in the 2014 death of Constable Robert White. Huerta-Person was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. A mistrial was declared Friday.

Authorities say White had been working at the haunted house when he was punched in the face following a confrontation with a group and fell to the ground. The 45-year-old died at a hospital. According to court documents and trial testimony, the assault may have triggered a fatal heart attack.

