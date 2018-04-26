Ex-Union Leader In NM Denying Sexual Misconduct Claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico labor and film union leader is denying sexual misconduct allegations that cost him his job and forced a Democratic Party of New Mexico chair to resign.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Jon Hendry in court documents denied all claims made against him by two women in a lawsuit.

Two women said in a lawsuit filed in March that Hendry harassed and discriminated against them when they were union employees.

Hendry served as a business agent for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 480 and resigned after the lawsuit. Hendry also had served as president of the New Mexico Federation of Labor.

Hendry's attorney, Sam Bregman, told the Journal his client "adamantly denies any wrongdoing or misconduct, and he looks forward to clearing his name."

