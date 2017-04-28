Faith Leaders Prepare for a ‘Day Without an Immigrant’ in Solidarity with the National Strike

Commentary: Las Cruces, NM – May 1st, NM Comunidades en Accion y de Fe (CAFé) leaders will launch their Week of Prophetic Resistance standing in solidarity with the national strike known as “Day Without an Immigrant”. Across the country, people will join in a general strike, they will not go to work, to school, or spend money, to show that immigrant communities make this country what it is. Immigrants are workers, students, teachers, laborers, and consumers.

The national ‘Day Without an Immigrant’ Strike seeks to demonstrate to the American public that this country cannot operate without its workforce, which is primarily composed of immigrants and poor folks. There are about 70,000 undocumented individuals in the state of New Mexico, these are people who work, learn, teach, shop, and pray with us. NM, much like the rest of the country, would suffer tremendously from the mass deportations the Trump Administration has promised.

Community Organizer, Johana Bencomo, says, “CAFé Leaders and Clergy want to stand in solidarity with ‘A Day Without an Immigrant’ Strikes across the country and send a strong message to our community that our immigrant brothers and sisters are not only needed in our community, but are also valued and welcomed.” NM CAFé will host two events on Monday, May 1st to elevate immigrant stories and the contributions they make to our community on a daily basis.

CAFé Leader and longtime resident of Southern NM, Liliana Ortega, will be participating in a ‘Day Without an Immigrant”. As a daughter of immigrant parents, Liliana feels strongly about participating in the national strike. Ortega says, “Both of my parents are immigrants. I have seen first hand how hard immigrant’s work and how little we are respected. I am participating in the strike and publicly sharing my story in honor of my parents and their struggle.” Liliana will share her testimony along with Ruben Lugo, another immigrant striker, two local immigrant business owners, and a representative from the Green Chamber of Commerce.

What: Day Without an Immigrant National Strike, Press Conference

When: Monday, May 1st, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Jason Giron Park

What: Day Without an Immigrant National Strike, Celebration

When: Monday, May 1st, 6pm-8pm

Where: Young Park