Fake Police Received $1.2 Million Of Military Equipment From Defense Department

Members of the House Committee on Armed Services meet Thursday to discuss a report from the Government Accountability Office showing lax oversight of the federal program that transfers excess military equipment to civilian law enforcement agencies.

For the report, the GAO set up a fake law enforcement agency which received $1.2 million worth of military gear from the Department of Defense. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson finds out more about the sting operation from Eli Hager (@elibhager) of The Marshall Project.

