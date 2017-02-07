Famed Mexican trio Los Tres Reyes to perform in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM - Los Tres Reyes will be performing a free concert at the Rio Grande Theatre in Las Cruces on Sunday, February 12 at 5 pm.

The trio, made up of Gilberto Puentes, requinto and second voice; Raul Puentes, guitar and third voice; and Bebo Cardenas, guitar, maracas, and first voice, will be presenting "Una Tarde de Boleros" (An Evening of Boleros).

Twins Gilberto and Raul Puentes have been playing guitar together since they were nine years old. They founded the trio in the late 1950s and soon gained international recognition. The original trio sold over 100,000 records before dismantling in 1986.

During their hiatus, Raul played solo concerts and taught in cities across the U.S., while Gilberto served as the lead guitarist for artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Vicky Carr, and Pedro Vargas. In 2004, the brothers joined with Bebo Cardenas to form Los Tres Reyes. They have since been noted for their cover of Selena's, No Me Queda Más, and Vincente Fernandez's Recordando Los Panchos.

Please join Visit Las Cruces, The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso, Centro Cultural Mexican Paso del Norte, and the City of Las Cruces in welcoming Los Tres Reyes to the Rio Grande Theatre on Sunday, February 12 for an evening of family entertainment. For more information contact the Las Cruces Convention & Visitors Bureau at (575) 541-2444, or email cvb@lascrucescvb.org