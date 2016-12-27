Family And College Students Rescued In Gila Flood

A family of four and a group of college students were separately rescued on Christmas after becoming trapped in a canyon near Silver City that was quickly flooding.

Customs and Border Protection says its Air and Marine Operations used helicopters to rescue the campers and hikers after local authorities were unable to because of high winds and sleet.

The agencies haven't released the ages of the rescued people but said they included college students who were camping and a family of hour that was hiking in the Gila National Forest.

Both groups were screened and were found to be in good health.

