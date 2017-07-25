Farmington Doctor Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A Farmington doctor is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a female patient multiple times last year.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports that Alan Emamdee was arrested last week and charged with six counts of criminal sexual penetration and five counts of criminal sexual contact.

Authorities say the 40-year-old Emamdee was a psychiatrist at the San Juan Health Partners Behavioral Health office along with his wife, Nausika Prifti.

San Juan Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Laura Werbner says Prifti is no longer employed at the hospital.

San Juan Regional said in a statement an investigation is underway, and the hospital is cooperating with law enforcement.

It was not known if Emamdee had an attorney.

Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com