Farmington Man Accused Of Resisting Arrest, Hitting Officer

Authorities say a Farmington man accused of assaulting his roommate with a baseball bat has been arrested after a confrontation with city police.

Farmington police say 33-year-old Jeffery John allegedly struck an officer in the face multiple times during a struggle before he was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

They say John is being held on suspicion of one count of battery on a police officer and two counts of resisting arrest.

Police say they are seeking a warrant for additional charges of aggravated battery against John in the baseball bat incident.

They say John had fled the area before police arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

