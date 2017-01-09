Fatal Crash Near El Paso

A 60-year-old Anthony man was killed when his vehicle crashed into a ditch near Canutillo Sunday afternoon.

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Borderland and Gato Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. The male driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jose Ruiz, was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A team with the University of New Mexico Office of the Medical Examiner has confirmed that Ruiz’s body will be taken to Albuquerque for autopsy.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Information from Doña Ana County