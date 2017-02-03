Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Las Cruces

Las Cruces Police are investigating Friday afternoon’s crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on the city’s East Mesa.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Mesa Grande Drive near the intersection of Calle Pastura. Officers learned the crash involved a Yamaha motorcycle and a Freightliner panel truck.

The 19-year-old man driving the motorcycle was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

His identification is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Preliminary information from the investigation appears to indicate the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed north on Mesa Grande when it struck the side of the panel truck that was turning south onto Mesa Grande from Calle Pastura. The driver of the panel truck was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued.

Traffic along Mesa Grande is temporarily blocked between Calle Verde and Engler Road. Motorists who must travel in that area are asked to seek an alternative route.

Information from Las Cruces Police