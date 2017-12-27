Fatal Pedestrian Crash Investigation Continues in Las Cruces

Las Cruces Police are continuing to investigate the fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on December 26, 2017 just prior to 6 p.m. Tuesday. LCPD has identified the pedestrian as Briana Chavez, 19, of Las Cruces.

Chavez was transported to Mountain View Regional Medical Center where she succumbed due to the injuries sustained on December 26, 2017.

Las Cruces police were dispatched to the 4200 Block of Del Rey Boulevard at approximately 10 minutes before 6 p.m. in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Investigators learned that a transit bus was traveling north on Del Rey Boulevard just before the crash. A Buick Century was traveling south on Del Rey Boulevard prior to the crash. The bus struck the pedestrian with the bottom left corner of the windshield. The impact resulted in Chavez being forced into the southbound lane of traffic. The Buick Century then struck Chavez as it traveled south on Del Rey Boulevard.

Chavez was initially given CPR and then transported to the local hospital by ambulance with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Buick Century was transported to a local hospital with a complaint of chest pain and released. The bus driver and the one occupant in the bus did not report any injuries.

Due to the on-going investigation, no citations have been issued in this incident.

Information from Las Cruces Police