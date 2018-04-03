Father Suspected of DWI Charged with Child Abuse in Las Cruces

A Hatch man suspected of driving while intoxicated has been charged with child abuse for having his two young sons along for the ride.

Leonardo Granandos, 30, of the 200 block of Reed Street in Hatch, N.M., is charged with two third-degree felony counts of child abuse and misdemeanor counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, open container and impeding traffic.

Sometime before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 30, Las Cruces police became aware of a possible intoxicated motorist driving a dark-color Chrysler 300 on Solano Drive. Within minutes, an officer in the area noticed a blue Chrysler 300 swerving across both northbound lanes of Solano. The officer conducted a traffic stop and, after making a wide turn onto Juniper Street, the vehicle came to a stop near the Family Dollar store at 1450 N. Solano Drive.

Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Granandos, the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and two young children, boys ages 8 and 10, in the back seat. An officer performed standardized field sobriety tests on Granandos which indicated intoxication. Breathalyzer tests later confirmed that Granandos was intoxicated.

Officers also found an open box, and several cans of beer in the vehicle.

Investigators learned that Granandos was likely driving his children to return them to their mother. The children were ultimately turned over to the custody of their mother.

Granandos was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police