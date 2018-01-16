FBI offers reward for Belen bank robber

A man who covered his face with a black bandana that had a skull pattern on it robbed a bank in Belen on Tuesday and fled in a white four-door sedan.

The suspect was described as approximately 5'8" to 5'10" tall, with a slim build.

He wore sunglasses, dark gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt with a dark blue jacket over it, dark pants, and dark shoes.

He wore a hood over his head and concealed his face with a black bandana with a white skull pattern.

The suspect entered US Bank, 620 W. Reinken Ave., in Belen, at approximately 9:26 a.m.

He threatened a teller and demanded money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a white four-door sedan, possibly a 2000-2008 model Kia, that was parked in front of the bank.

The vehicle had a stolen yellow New Mexico license plate and large custom black wheels.

The FBI may pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

Information from FBI