Federal Hiring Freeze Causes Concern For New Mexico Jobs

New Mexico officials say a government hiring freeze announced by President Donald Trump could put more than 300 advertised federal jobs in the state at risk. Many of the jobs are high-paying professional positions.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Trump's decision could hit hard in New Mexico, the state where the unemployment rate is the nation's second worst.

A University of New Mexico economist says the damage to the state's economy would probably be minimal, but the state's Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall called the president's hiring freeze a "reckless, blunt decree."

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, however, said in an email that the hiring freeze will help the Trump administration assess the federal work force's strengths and weaknesses.

