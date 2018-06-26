Feds Invest $1 Million to Support Manufacturing Jobs and Global Competitiveness in El Paso

Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1 million grant to El Paso Water Utilities of El Paso, Texas, to help develop a light industrial park that will accommodate local manufacturers and facilitate international trade. Here is a statement from the EDA:

According to grantee estimates, the project is expected to create 140 jobs.

“As the President has often said, American communities urgently need to upgrade their local infrastructure,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “The new industrial park will help make El Paso more competitive and create new manufacturing jobs for the surrounding community.”

“As one of the country’s largest manufacturing centers and a hub for international trade, the El Paso region is essential to both the Texas and United States economies,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce is a testament to the continued growth of El Paso, and will create 140 new jobs for hardworking Texas families. I thank our federal partners and Secretary Ross for recognizing the importance of investing in the people and community of El Paso, and I look forward to the completion of this impressive project.”

This project will provide the water and sewer infrastructure needed to serve a warehouse operation site that will be a critical component of the new industrial park. The greater El Paso region is one of the largest manufacturing centers in North America. It is also an important logistics site for international trade, with over 850,000 trucks and 1,500 trains crossing the U.S.-Mexico border annually. The development will provide the additional capacity needed for the region to further capitalize on these critical economic sectors. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the West Texas Economic District, operated by the Rio Grande Council of Governments. EDA funds the West Texas Economic District to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

