Feds Say Sunland Park Man Pleads Guilty In Family-Run Cocaine Ring

A Sunland Park man has pleaded guilty in federal court on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and money laundering.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Joel Ibarra pleaded guilty in federal court in Las Cruces on Tuesday. He will be sentenced to over two years in prison as per his plea agreement.

Ibarra was arrested in September as a result of a six-month investigation into a drug trafficking ring led by Joel Ibarra-Torres, a relative.

The indictment claimed Ibarra-Torres and several others sold cocaine from March 31 through late September.

Five others charged in the investigation have entered not guilty pleas and are awaiting trial. Ibarra-Torres is a fugitive and hasn't been arrested.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.