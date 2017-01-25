Fight to Raise New Mexico Minimum Wage Begins Today

Commentary: Santa Fe, NM – House Democrats continue their efforts to raise the state's minimum wage today when HB 67 goes before the House Labor and Economic Development Committee. Rep. Miguel Garcia (D-Albuquerque) is proposing to raise the minimum wage to $8.40 beginning in 2018, $9.20 in 2019, and $10.10 in 2020.

“For far too long, too many hardworking New Mexicans have struggled to pay their rent and put food on their table for their families, even after putting in a solid 40 hour work week,” said Rep. Garcia. “This needs to change. We need an economy that works for everyone regardless of their zip code or what they do for a living. New Mexicans who work hard and play by the rules should be paid enough to live off of their wages.”

Rep. Garcia’s bill will increase the minimum wage every year at the same rate as the cost of living.

There are 21 states and D.C. that have changed their minimum wage law since January 2014. The effective minimum wage has increased in 27 states since 2014, including in neighboring Arizona and Colorado.

33 localities have adopted minimum wages above their state’s minimum wages, including five in New Mexico: Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, Las Cruces, Santa Fe City, and Santa Fe County.

There are 29 states and D.C. that have a minimum wage that is higher than the federal minimum wage, including neighboring Arizona and Colorado. The federal minimum wage for 2017 is $7.25/hour. In New Mexico, it is $7.50/hour.