An interview with Wayne Carl Huber, artist, educator and musician.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with local artist, educator and musician, Wayne Carl Huber, to talk to us about his new art show, “Memories of Georgia O’Keeffe.” The show will open at Las Cruces’ first Friday Art Ramble on April 6th from 5-8pm and continues through April 30th at Dragonfly Restaurant, 139 North Main Street. For more information and to view his work, visit his website – www.waynecarlhuber.com.