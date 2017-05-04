Finalists selected for NMSU College of Arts and Sciences Dean

Three finalists have been selected for the position of dean of the New Mexico State University College of Arts and Sciences. A 26-member search committee chaired by Donald Pope-Davis, dean of NMSU’s College of Education, made the selection. The position was posted in February and the review of applicants started in mid-March.

The finalists include Enrico Pontelli, currently interim dean of NMSU’s College of Arts and Sciences; Nancy McMillian, NMSU professor and department head in geological sciences; and Michael Kruger, professor of physics and associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

The finalists will interview on campus May 9-11. Finalists' resumes and interview schedules are posted online at https://webcomm.nmsu.edu/hire/finalists-8/ .

Qualifications for the position include a terminal degree in a discipline typically associated with the College of Arts and Sciences and scholarly achievements that would merit appointment at a tenured full professor level with five years related experience.

Other posted qualifications include the proven ability to innovate and apply leadership and management skills to problem solving. Applicants are expected to have direct knowledge of higher education practices and trends, including but not limited to curriculum and instruction, shared governance, faculty evaluation, budgeting, fundraising and strategic planning. Candidates must demonstrate effectiveness in program development, review and revision as well as the ability to communicate orally and in writing with diverse constituencies.

The ideal candidate will provide leadership to the college’s diverse faculty, staff, students and colleagues in the areas of teaching/learning, research, scholarly activities, service and outreach.

