Fire Grows In Gila National Forest Near Reserve

RESERVE, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters in southwestern New Mexico are battling a raging wildfire in the Gila National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service said Monday the Kerr Fire has grown to 2.8 square miles (7.3 square kilometers) and is now 17 miles (27 kilometers) northeast of the village of Reserve, New Mexico.

Officials say lightning sparked the blaze on May 1.

The National Weather Service says the area is expected to see gusty winds and more lightning on Monday, hindering efforts to battle the blaze.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if the fire is contained.