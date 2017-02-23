The First Photo From Space

New Mexico has had a lot of “firsts” when it comes to space research and development. Most everyone knows that Spaceport America is the first purpose built spaceport in the world, but did you know that the first U.S. designed rocket to reach the edge of space was launched from White Sands Proving Grounds (now White Sands Missile Range)? Or that the first flight of more than five times the speed of sound was also launched from the same location? So what about the first picture from space? Join Museum Executive Director Chris Orwoll on Friday, March 3, to find out more during this month’s free Launch Pad Lecture.

The Launch Pad Lecture is free to the public and is held at 9 a.m. on the Museum's first floor. Coffee and donuts are compliments of the International Space Hall of Fame Foundation. The next Launch Pad Lecture will be on April 7, 2017 and the topic will be Sateloon: Bouncing the Signal from Above with Museum Education Director Dave Dooling.

The Launch Pad Lectures are streamed live on Periscope and are available on the museum’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2SirhgX3NsxcREfOVLjHeA.

