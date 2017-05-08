"Flame Of Hope" Arrives In Las Cruces Friday

Law enforcement officials from all over southern New Mexico, including deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department, will run in to Las Cruces Friday, May 12, carrying the Special Olympics flame of hope.

The event is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which will then carry the flame of hope to Albuquerque to mark the beginning of the New Mexico Special Olympics summer games.

Three different torches from Deming, White Sands Missile Range and Anthony will converge at 11 a.m. at Albert Johnson Park in Las Cruces, next to Thomas Branigan Memorial Library.

Special Olympics athletes will assist deputies, police, border patrol agents and other law enforcement officials with the carrying of the torch, and will continue on with the next leg of the run toward Hatch at 11:30.

The torch is scheduled to arrive in Albuquerque at the University of New Mexico on May 19, where it will light the cauldron and officially begin the summer games.

Information from Dona Ana County