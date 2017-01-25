Flu Cases Rising In New Mexico

After weeks of defying national trends, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reports the number of people with the flu is rising in our state.

Up until mid-January, the worst of flu season has been seen on both the west and east coasts of the United States. Now, flu is closing in on New Mexico, where we are now seeing regional outbreaks of flu where just weeks ago flu cases were only sporadic.

NMDOH tracks flu cases statewide. Right now in the southwest part of the state, cities such as Las Cruces, Deming, Silver City, and Alamogordo still have the lowest number of cases in New Mexico. The southeast section of our state is a different story. Communities like Roswell, Carlsbad, Hobbs – their hospitals are seeing more people walk into their facilities with flu-like symptoms at three times the rate of those in the southwest.

Flu is something NMDOH often writes about because it’s one of the more preventable health problems out there. Just taking everyday preventive actions help stop the spread of flu viruses such as avoiding close contact with sick people, avoiding touching our eyes, nose, and mouth, covering our coughs and sneezes, washing our hands often with soap and water, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with flu viruses are all important must do’s.

So is taking anti-viral drugs if our doctor prescribes them. Antiviral drugs can make illness milder and shorten the time we are sick. They also can prevent serious flu complications, like pneumonia.

It’s not too late to get your annual flu shot if you haven’t already. Those of us with health insurance can get vaccinated at our local pharmacy or doctor’s office, and NMDOH offers opportunities for those of us uninsured. If you’re uninsured, we encourage you to contact your local public health office for information on when you can make an appointment to get your flu shot at no cost.

The bottom line about flu vaccination is everyone six months of age and older benefits from getting a flu shot each flu season, especially people in groups at high risk of having serious flu-related complications such as

• Children 6 months through 4 years of age

• Pregnant women (any trimester)

• People age 50 and older

• People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease, and those who are immunocompromised

• People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

• People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu

• American Indians and Alaskan Natives

• People who are morbidly obese

• Healthcare and early childhood personnel

For more information about flu, visit NMDOH’s webpage: www.NMHealth.org.