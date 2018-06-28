IN FOCUS: President Of The Border Industrial Association Shares Thoughts On Trump Tariffs

We talk trade and the impact of tariffs with Jerry Pacheco, President of The Border Industrial Association. Mr Pacheco is also Executive Director of The International Business Accelerator and he writes a column for The Albuquerque Journal called "Business Across The Border."

The Trump administration implemented tariffs against U.S. trading partners. In response, The European Union and Mexico have implemented tariffs against the United States. Canada has announced plans to retaliate as well.

This is the first part of a two-part conversation with Mr. Pacheco.