Forecasters Warn Of Dry, Windy Weather In New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters with the National Weather Service are warning about increased fire danger in New Mexico thanks to more dry and windy conditions.

A red-flag warning will be in effect Tuesday from noon until the evening hours for the northeast and east-central plains.

Forecasters say a low-pressure system racing from Southern California toward New Mexico is expected to reach the state late Tuesday.

Ahead of the system will be strong winds and very dry air that will combine for critical fire weather across much of the central and southern parts of New Mexico. The winds are expected to shift further to the east later Tuesday.

Officials say any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, and outdoor burning is being discouraged.