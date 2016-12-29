Former Doña Ana County Treasurer Appeals Corruption Conviction

The former Dona Ana County treasurer who was removed from office after being convicted of public corruption and gross immorality is appealing.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that an attorney for David Gutierrez last week filed a notice in state District Court to appeal the judgment that led to Gutierrez's firing.

Gutierrez was removed from office on Nov. 31 after a Dona Ana County jury found him guilty for allegedly offering $2,000 to a female office employee to have sex with him. At trial, Gutierrez testified that he said that other people would pay to have sex with the employee, not that he was propositioning her.

Gutierrez's attorney, Jose Coronado of Las Cruces, did not return requests for comment.

