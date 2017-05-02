Former Media Executive Jumps Into Race For New Mexico Governor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former CBS and Univision executive says he will seek the Democratic nomination for New Mexico governor.

Jeff Apodaca, son of former Gov. Jerry Apodaca, told The Associated Press he is formally launching his campaign on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old Apodaca says is running because he is "frustrated" with the state's current political leadership. Apodaca, who has never held political office, also says economic development and college investment to battle the state's poverty rate will be key themes of his candidacy.

Apodaca is now the second Democrat to announce a run to succeed Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, who can't run again because of term limits. Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her candidacy in December.

No Republicans have entered the race for governor so far.