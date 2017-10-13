Former National Guard Leader Running For Second District Congressional Seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former head of the New Mexico National Guard is running for the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce.

Andrew Salas tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that if elected, he would focus on building up the industries that have been drawn to the southern New Mexico district by its military installations. The district is home to White Sands Missile Range and Holloman Air Force Base.

The seat has been attracting attention since Pearce announced his intention to run for governor.

This marks Salas' first run for political office. A Bernardo resident, he rose to the rank of brigadier general in 2012 and took charge of the state's national guard. He led the force until August and remains a guardsman.