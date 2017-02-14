Former New Mexico House Speaker Withdraws From Regents Post

Former New Mexico House Speaker Don Tripp has withdrawn his name from consideration for a spot on the University of New Mexico Board of Regents.

The former Republican lawmaker cited legal concerns about his appointment last month by Gov. Susana Martinez. He pointed to a section of the state Constitution that prevents legislators from being appointed to any civil post in state government during their term or within one year of serving.

Tripp was re-elected in November but resigned on the opening day of the Legislature.

He said Tuesday that he didn't want his appointment to be a distraction for the regents or the university.

Martinez has appointed Alex Romero to the board. He's the chief executive officer of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

Like other gubernatorial appointments, regent appointees are subject to state Senate confirmation.

