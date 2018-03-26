Former New Mexico Postal Service Employee Pleads Guilty To Embezzlement Charge

ALBUQUERQUE – Adrianne D. Marquez, 42, of Socorro, N.M., pled guilty today in federal court in Albuquerque, N.M, to a misdemeanor charge of theft of government property.

Marquez was charged in a misdemeanor information filed on Jan. 23, 2018, with theft of government funds from Jan. 1, 2017 through July 12, 2017, in Socorro County, N.M. According to the information, Marquez intentionally stole money from the United States in an amount less than $1,000 by writing herself U.S. Postal Service money orders and not paying the U.S. Postal Service for them.

During today’s proceedings, Marquez pled guilty to the misdemeanor information without the benefit of a plea agreement. At sentencing, Marquez faces a maximum penalty of one year in federal prison and a fine up to $100,000. A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Mysliwiec.

Information from Department of Justice