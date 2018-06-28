Former VP Biden Endorses Democratic Congressional Candidate Torres Small

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is endorsing the Democratic contender in the race for New Mexico's sprawling 2nd Congressional District.

Water attorney Xochitl Torres Small of Las Cruces announced Biden's support Thursday, saying the former vice president led by example and reached across the aisle to solve the challenges. She said Congress needs more of that kind of leadership.

In a statement, Biden says Torres Small knows the struggles of rural America and would bring common-sense solutions to Washington, D.C.

Torres Small is running against GOP state lawmaker Yvette Herrell in a general election campaign that is expected to center around President Donald Trump and immigration.

The unpredictable district has leaned Republican in recent years and the race will help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.