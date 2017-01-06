Forum To Bring Hundreds Of Students And Parents To NMSU To Learn About Higher Education

Terri Garcia, organizer for Young Achievers' Forum stops by the KRWG Studios to talk about an event in February that will bring hundreds of students to NMSU to learn about getting a higher education, and also what it will take to land a career of the student's choice.

This spring semester, hundreds of middle school students in Southern New Mexico will have a chance to experience college life for a day along with their parents on the campus of New Mexico State University.

The Young Achievers' Forum is an event that provides this opportunity for students and parents to learn about college life and what it takes to get on the path to a degree and a career they may be interested in.

Terri Garcia, organizer for The Young Achievers' Forum says that the students will have an opportunity to find out what college life is all about.

“It’s really an opportunity for them to get outside of their neighborhoods, to come out, see what the university is like," says Garcia.

Events at the forum for students will be like a day in the life of a college student which will feature five classes. Students will get to walk around campus and visit with college students while they are here.

The students will hear from different speakers to share about what it takes to get through college and pursue a career they want. Garcia says the event also has plenty for the parents who will attend, like learning how to fund their child’s education and when they should start talking with their kids about school.

This is the first year the program has been at NMSU. Garcia says the program offers NMSU a chance to follow up with students at the forum as they continue to pursue their academic endeavors.

Also, Garcia says that the forum will let kids know that they should pursue the degree or certificate that will get them the career they want.

“The thing is to be college and or career ready,” says Garcia.

Garcia says that getting students thinking about college is a huge task for schools, because there may be thousands of students and only a few counselors in each school to help students with college questions.

“How do you really ensure you’re really getting the word them on what it is that has to happen?” says Garcia.

Garcia says it’s important to educate parents and educate students about what they can do after high school.

The Young Achievers' Forum says in the past five years the organization has brought nearly 1,000 El Paso-area students and parents to the UTEP campus on an annual basis, and they are excited to take bring the event to New Mexico.

The Young Achievers' Forum will be held February 11th, 2017 on the NMSU Campus.

For more information: http://www.creeed.org/young-achievers-forum.html