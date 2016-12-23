Fourth Behavioral Health Provider Leaving New Mexico

A fourth Arizona-based provider of substance abuse and mental health services is leaving New Mexico.

The New Mexican reports that Valle del Sol is one of five Arizona nonprofits that began contracting with the New Mexico Human Services Department in 2013 to provide treatment for low-income New Mexicans.

Three of the Arizona nonprofits have already left the state, and Valle del Sol's plans to leave have raised questions about how the behavioral health shake-up has affected Medicaid treatment in a state with some of the highest rates of poverty, suicide, drug overdoses and alcohol-related deaths.

Valle del Sol's chief development officer says the organization is working with the state Human Services Department to create a smooth transition plan for patients at its seven locations in New Mexico.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.