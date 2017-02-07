Friday Lecture In Las Cruces Features NMSU Professor

Dr. Elizabeth Zarur will present a lecture entitled “Perfect Harmony on the Skies and on Earth: Native Southwest Complex Architecture” Friday, February 10 at 1pm at the Branigan Cultural Center.

Dr. Elizabeth Zarur graduated from the University of Georgia in 1981 with a MFA in Fiber Arts and a Ph.D. in the Philosophy of Art in 1989. Her BFA is from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Brazil. Dr. Zarur’s academic appointments include assistant professor in the School of Architecture at the Universidade Federal da Bahia, Brazil, and, in the United States, she has held the positions of assistant professor at Wheaton College in Norton, MA, and is, presently, an associate professor at the New Mexico State University (NMSU) Department of Art.

Dr. Zarur has received several honors in nominations and grants awards. She has been included in the listings of the Who’s Who in Fine Arts Higher Education, NMSU Arts and Sciences Faculty Outstanding Achievement Award and research grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), Laspau-Fulbright Fellow, Ford Foundation, National Council of Research and Technology from the Brazilian Government (CNPQ), Hewlett Mellon Research, Rockefeller Foundation, Office of Cultural Affairs, Stockman Foundation among many others.

Her research focuses on the arts and culture of Latin American and Portugal with the publication of books and articles on the retablo and ex-votos of Mexico, the colonial architecture and religious rituals of Brazil, women artist in baroque Portugal, and the feather art of the Indians of Central Brazil. She has also curated national and international exhibitions accompanied by comprehensive catalogues. Elizabeth has attended several conferences and delivered lectures in Brazil, Portugal and the United States.

Admission to the Branigan Cultural Center is free. The museum is located at 501 North Main Street and is open Tuesday - Friday from 10am to 4:30pm, Saturday from 9am to 4:30pm.

