Friday Marks First Day Legislators May File Bill Proposals For Upcoming Session

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are beginning to file legislative proposals for the upcoming legislative session that starts in January.

Friday marks the first day to introduce bills for a 30-day legislative session that begins on Jan. 15. Anti-crime proposals and budgetary changes expected to dominate the agenda.

Second-term Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is preparing for her final year in office and is expected to back public safety legislation and push other longstanding priorities such as tax reform.

The Democratic-led Legislature will be racing to extend an agreement that allows nurses licensed in New Mexico to work in participating states and vice versa.

New Mexico's abbreviated legislative sessions in even-numbered years are focused on taxation and spending decisions. The governor has the authority to add other policy priorities to the agenda.