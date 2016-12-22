Friends Say Man Found Beheaded In Albuquerque Was Homeless

Friends of a man who was found beheaded and mutilated behind an Albuquerque store say the victim was homeless.

Carlos Atencio says he met 42-year-old Clifford Miller about a month ago when Miller, of McAlester, Oklahoma, was living in a homeless shelter with all of his belongings.

Miller's body was found Saturday nude and castrated behind a Wal-Mart on Albuquerque's northeast side. Police are still investigating the killing.

Atencio says Miller lost two jobs during his short time in Albuquerque, had lost his phone and was sleeping in shelters and bus stations.

Atencio says about a week ago Miller asked if he could stay with the other man, but Atencio said they didn't know each other well enough. Atencio says he feels guilty that his friend may have died shortly after his request.

