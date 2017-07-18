Frontier Airlines To Restore El Paso And Albuquerque Service

Frontier Airlines has announced it is resuming service in El Paso and Albuquerque; both cities will get direct flights to Denver. Albuquerque flights begin October 24; El Paso flights begin by next spring.

Here is Frontier's announcement:

DENVER – Frontier Airlines has announced a significant network expansion adding 21 new cities which will increase the number of destinations served by the low-fare carrier by 30 percent and double the number of total routes. By next spring, Frontier will offer low fares to 90 percent of the U.S. population, which is expected to bring more than $1 billion dollars in savings to consumers through lower airfares. To celebrate the announcement, Frontier is offering limited time fares from $39*.

“We are proud to announce the nationwide expansion of our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right which will empower millions more people to afford to fly,” Barry Biffle, president and CEO for Frontier Airlines, said. “We project this will save our customers over a billion dollars annually on their flights. These new flights will allow us to serve even more of America and make flying a truly affordable option.”

Highlights of the announcement include the following:

Twenty-one new cities (eight on sale today), about a 30 percent increase in cities to 82 cities

Eighty-five new routes (forty-nine on sale today)

Nonstop routes nearly double by Summer of 2018 to 314

Total routes (including connections) grow to well over 1000 by Summer 2018 (more than double the current number of total routes)

Expansion of winter service to warm weather destinations with significant growth in Tampa, Miami, Orlando, Fort Myers, Fla., and Cancun, Mexico

Today Frontier has also extended its schedule with all flights on sale through April 7, 2018.

“Customers will benefit not only from the broad new selection of nonstop routes, but our growing network will provide more than 1,000 new connecting route options,” Biffle continued. “By taking advantage of our natural share of connecting passengers, we can offer our low fares to even more of America. This is particularly important through our largest hub and our home in Denver.”

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize their travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundled called The WORKSsm. This bundle offers Frontier’s most popular options for as low as $59** each way and includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees and priority boarding.

List of new cities with Frontier service, including start date where available:

Albuquerque: Denver (Oct. 24).

Atlanta: Long Island/Islip, N.Y.; San Juan, Puerto Rico (Oct. 5)

Austin: Charlotte; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; New Orleans (Oct. 5); Ontario, Calif. (Oct. 12); Phoenix (Oct. 11); Raleigh/Durham (Oct. 5); San Jose, Calif.; Santa Ana/Orange County, Calif.

Boise: Denver

Buffalo: Denver; Fort Myers, Fla. (Dec. 10); Miami (Dec. 10); Orlando (Dec. 10); Tampa (Dec. 6)

Calgary: Denver

Charlotte: Austin; Long Island/Islip, N.Y.; Providence

Charleston, S.C.: Denver

Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Orlando (Dec. 17)

Cancun, Mexico: Kansas City (Dec. 11); Orlando (Oct. 31)

Chicago O’Hare: Long Island/Islip, N.Y.; Ontario, Calif.

Cincinnati: Austin; Jacksonville; Miami (Oct. 5); Raleigh/Durham; San Antonio; Seattle

Columbus, Ohio: Tampa (Dec. 17)

Denver: Albuquerque (Oct. 24); Boise, Idaho; Buffalo; Calgary; Charleston, S.C.; El Paso; Fargo, N.D.; Fresno, Calif.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Little Rock; Louisville; Oklahoma City (Nov. 1); Ontario, Calif. (Oct. 12); Palm Springs, Calif. (Nov. 10); Pensacola, Fla.; Reno (Nov. 21); San Jose, Calif. (Oct. 5); Spokane, Wash.; Tulsa

Detroit: Long Island/Islip, N.Y.; Miami (Oct. 5)

El Paso: Denver

Fargo, N.D.: Denver

Fresno, Calif.: Denver

Fort Myers, Fla.: Buffalo (Dec. 10); Long Island/Islip, N.Y. (Oct. 5); Kansas City (Dec.10); Nashville (Oct. 6); Providence (Oct. 6)

Grand Rapids, Mich.: Denver; Orlando (Dec. 13)

Indianapolis: Tampa (Nov. 12)

Jackson Hole, Wyo.: Denver

Jacksonville, Fla.: Cincinnati; Denver

Kansas City: Cancun, Mexico (Dec. 11); Fort Myers, Fla. (Dec. 10); Raleigh/Durham; Tampa (Dec. 16)

Knoxville, Tenn.: Orlando (Oct. 5)

Las Vegas: Salt Lake City; San Jose, Calif. (Nov. 1)

Little Rock: Denver

Long Island/Islip, N.Y.: Atlanta; Charlotte; Chicago O’Hare; Detroit; Fort Myers, Fla. (Oct. 5); Miami (Oct. 5); Minneapolis/St. Paul; New Orleans (Oct. 6); Tampa (Oct. 5); West Palm Beach (Oct. 5)

Louisville: Denver

Miami: Buffalo; Cincinnati (Oct. 5); Detroit (Oct. 5); Long Island/Islip, N.Y. (Oct. 5); Milwaukee (Oct. 5); Providence (Oct. 5); San Juan, Puerto Rico (Oct. 5); Trenton, N.J. (Oct. 6)

Minneapolis/St. Paul: Long Island/Islip, N.Y.; Tampa (Oct. 5); Trenton, N.J.

Milwaukee: Miami (Oct. 5); Tampa (Nov. 10)

Nashville: Fort Myers, Fla. (Oct. 6); Tampa (Dec. 17)

New Orleans: Austin (Oct. 5); Long Island/Islip, N.Y. (Oct. 6); Providence (Oct. 5); San Antonio (Oct. 6)

Oklahoma City: Denver (Nov. 1); Orlando (Nov. 1); San Diego

Ontario, Calif.: Austin (Oct. 12); Chicago O’Hare; Denver (Oct. 12)

Orlando: Buffalo (Dec. 10); Cancun, Mexico (Oct. 31); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Dec. 17); Grand Rapids, Mich. (Dec. 13); Knoxville, Tenn. (Oct. 5); Oklahoma City (Nov. 1); San Antonio; Tulsa

Palm Springs, Calif.: Denver (Nov. 10)

Pensacola, Fla.: Denver

Phoenix: Austin (Oct. 11); San Antonio (Oct. 10)

Providence: Charlotte; Fort Myers, Fla. (Oct. 6); Miami (Oct. 5); New Orleans (Oct. 5); Raleigh/Durham; Tampa (Oct. 5)

Raleigh/Durham: Austin (Oct. 5); Cincinnati; Kansas City; Providence

Reno: Denver (Nov. 21)

St. Louis: Tampa (Oct. 5)

Salt Lake City: Las Vegas

San Antonio: Cincinnati; New Orleans (Oct. 6); Orlando; Phoenix (Oct. 10); San Diego (Oct. 6); San Jose, Calif.

San Diego: Oklahoma City; San Antonio (Oct. 6); Tulsa

San Jose, Calif.: Austin; Denver (Oct. 5); Las Vegas (Nov. 1); San Antonio

San Juan, Puerto Rico: Atlanta (Oct. 5); Miami (Oct. 5)

Seattle: Cincinnati

Spokane, Wash.: Denver

Tampa: Buffalo (Dec. 6); Columbus, Ohio (Dec. 17); Indianapolis (Nov. 12); Long Island/Islip, N.Y. (Oct. 5); Kansas City (Dec. 16); Milwaukee (Nov. 10); Minneapolis/St. Paul (Oct. 5); Nashville (Dec. 17); Providence (Oct. 5); St. Louis (Oct. 5)

Trenton, N.J.: Miami (Oct. 6); Minneapolis/St. Paul

Tulsa: Denver; Orlando; San Diego

West Palm Beach: Long Island/Islip, N.Y. (Oct. 5)