Full Interview: LCPS Superintendent Discusses Challenges Facing District

Dr. Gregory Ewing, Las Cruces Public School Superintendent sits down with KRWG to talk about challenges facing his district.

In the interview, Ewing talks about the state budget crisis and how it is impacting the school district. Ewing also shares how the district would respond to any possible immigration enforcement actions that may impact students. Also, Ewing talks about shares thoughts on his and the districts recent interactions New Mexico Education Secretary Hanna Skandera and the state public education department.