Related Program: Images Full KRWG Interview: New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce By News Editors and Partners • 45 minutes ago Related Program: Images TweetShareGoogle+Email Credit Rep. Steve Pearce (R) New Mexico KRWG's Simon Thompson spoke with New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce about recent house votes on healthcare, public lands and President Donald Trump's tax returns. Listen Listening... / 9:54 KRWG Interview with Congressman Steve Pearce NM (D-2) TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.