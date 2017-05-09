Future Of Las Cruces-Area Regional Bus Service Looks Bleak After Funding Bill Dies

The future of regional bus service in Dona Ana County looks bleak. On Tuesday, the county commission failed to provide funding for the service.

County commissioner Billy Garrett introduced legislation to provide $350,000 a year for five years. But no other commissioner would second Garrett’s motion, so the measure died without debate.

An increase in the gross receipts tax passed in 2015 would have provided the money for the service.

Failure to pass the transit funding prompted boos and some in the audience shouted “shame” at the commission.