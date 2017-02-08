Garth Brooks Annouces Las Cruces Concert

Country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Las Cruces. The Pan American Center at New Mexico State University announced that Brooks will perform on Saturday, April 8 at 7pm. The Pan Am says it is the only New Mexico performance on the Garth Brooks World Tour and his first time in Las Cruces in 21 years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10am Mountain Time. There is an eight ticket limit. Tickets will be on sale at ticketmaster.com and there will be no sales at the Pan Am box office or ticketmaster outlets on February 17. Tickets cost $74.98 including fees with all seats sold "best available."