Get Ready For The Chile Drop Sunday In Las Cruces

The 4th Annual Las Cruces Chile Drop is ready to roll. The festivities begin at 9pm on December 31, 2017. Plaza de Las Cruces will host the state’s premier New Year’s Eve celebration. Kate Bieri, of KVIA TV, will serve as this year's Grand Marshal. The Chile Drop Queen will also be introduced during Grand Opening Ceremonies.

“This celebration is a wonderful way for our community to end 2017 and ring in 2018” said DLCP Executive Director Jennifer L. Garcia Kozlowski, “We have so much to be grateful for and having an event like this where Las Crucens can celebrate together reminds us how tremendous our community is.”

Admission is free. There will be food trucks, High Desert Brewers Beer Garden, free party favors, music, and special dance performances.

Make an evening of it. Come early, stroll Downtown, enjoy dinner, and stay to celebrate New Year's Eve by dropping a chile. Dragonfly will have extended hours. “Kick New Year’s Eve off right, with us,” said Carin Kelly, partner and front of the house manager for Dragonfly. We will have a full menu and chef specials and just in time for NYE, we have beer and wine.”

New York has the ball drop, Atlanta has the peach drop, but our Chile is hottest of all.